Local roofing companies have had their work cut out for them after the recent, wicked weather.

Crews have been getting a lot of calls regarding wind damage, broken siding and missing shingles, and they are typically busy following stormy weather in the springtime.

Two local roofing companies told WJET that their phones had blown up after the storm.

“The damages can be pretty bad. We have seen some pretty significant damage from the wind depending on where you are — closer to the lake the wind gets a lot worse,” said Justin Fowler, Pinnacle Roofing & Construction Co.

“A lot of the work that we are doing is repairing faulty workmanship and that makes it a little bit tougher. Sometimes the roofs are not even that old, they are not installed right or by the right crew,” said Andy Vinca, owner, Angelo’s Roofing.

They said if the damage is not repaired in time, it can cause further and more severe damage.