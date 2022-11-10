One local business has a special way of saying thank you to our nation’s veterans.

To celebrate Veterans Day, Angelo’s Roofing is fixing a roof for a local veteran… free of charge.

The recipient is a Vietnam War veteran who served in the Navy. Several other businesses helped pitch in for the supplies.

“Angelo’s Roofing does have a really busy roofing schedule right now, but we do feel like it was important to stop for at least one day and honor our veterans. We really wanted to do it tomorrow, but of course with roofing that’s weather dependent so we decided to do it today, the day before. But it’s definitely an annual thing that Angelo’s Roofing is going to continue to do,” said Andy Vica, owner, Angelo’s Roofing.

This is the second year Angelo’s Roofing has fixed the roof of a local veteran.