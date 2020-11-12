Roosevelt Child Development Center to be built in place of former Roosevelt Middle School

A new school will soon be built where Roosevelt Middle School once stood.

This week, the Erie School District approved the property to be bought by Child Development Centers (CDC). CDC is a regional early childhood nonprofit serving Erie, Venango and Crawford counties.

The new school will be named the Roosevelt Child Development Center. It will be for infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

The building will also have Head Start preschool classrooms.

“Through the pandemic the state of Pennsylvania has lost numerous child care centers, which is a big hinderance on working parents. This property, this building will provide infant, toddler and preschool child care for working parents in Erie,” said Rina Irwin, Child Development Centers.

Irwin says CDC plans on breaking ground in the spring. The goal is to be open by August or September of 2021.