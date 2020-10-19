The Roosevelt Middle School demolition project is making headway this week.

Most of the schools interior has been cleared out and later this week there will be noticable changes to the exterior.

Executive Director of Operations for the Erie School District, Neal Brockman said as soon as Wednesday the building could be demolished.

It’s unclear though how long the demolition process will take.

“The interior of the building has been pretty well cleaned out actually as far as getting any leftover debris that was inside the building out. Wednesday or Thursday is when they’re going to start demolishing the outside of the building,” said Neal Brockman, Executive Director of Operations for the Erie School District.

We will keep you updated with what the demolition project looks like throughout the week.