ROTS Director answers questions about rally moving to LES

After 12 successful years in downtown Erie, Roar on the Shore is moving off-shore to Lake Erie Speedway. The change comes after ROTS organizers and the city of Erie couldn’t come to an agreement on payment of city expenses for the popular motorcycle rally.

Mayor Joe Schember says the city spent $139-thousand last year on police overtime and other expenses related to Roar. The city had asked ROTS to pay $70-thousand towards that bill this year, and then to pay the full amount going forward starting in 2020.

ROTS executive director Ralph Pontillo says the city deserves to be reimbursed for its expenses. But the charitible motorcycle rally just can’t afford what the city is asking, therefore it was necessary to change venues to save the future of Roar on the Shore,

Here are some questions about the venue development answered by Pontillo:

What is really going on with the City and Roar? Nothing is going on other than a simple matter of cost. The City needs to cover its expense and we agree with that. You can’t blame the City for trying to cover its cost and you can’t blame Roar because we can’t afford to cover those cost. Roar needs to control its expense to achieve our charitable mission. Some people just refuse to believe that but it’s the truth. Also, Roar is growing at a rapid pace and the downtown area was becoming more and more crowded. When you have that many people condensed in one tight area in a mixed-use environment like a downtown, safety and security become an issue. Roar has been exploring options for several years now.

Did the city submit an invoice for 2018? No, we asked for one but the Mayor stated that he no longer wanted police reimbursed directly so no invoice was issued by the city for 2018.

Did Roar on the Shore cost city taxpayers $139,000 as indicated by Mayor Schember? We don’t know. The numbers were revised several times between August of 2018, and March of 2019. We submitted a 5 page response to the listed charges and we never received a response concerning the report. Then the Mayor called in January of this year and stated that it was now time to discuss charges for next year and notified us that we would need to reimburse the city for expenses based on last years charges. None of the charges were substantiated or reviewed.

Did you offer to pay the expenses? Eventually we did, it was getting to late in the year to do otherwise.

How much did you offer to pay? We offered to pay one half of the 2018 City invoice of $97,505 minus police protection charges for Monday and Tuesday which were erroneously charged because we don’t open until Wednesday late afternoon. We offered in writing to pay $45,000 for the 2019 event so we could keep it in the city for this year.

What was the response of the Mayor? He told us that we were using the wrong invoice and that the city adjusted their expenses in March 2019 – 3 months before the event and the new invoice would require Roar to pay $70,000 this year. We stated that we can’t pay that amount and meet our charitable commitment. We were told that if we didn’t agree to pay the $70,000 this year the city would not issue the permits for 2019 less than three months from the program.

Why didn’t you negotiate with the City? We did. We made an offer it was rejected. That left us with no other choice than to relocate the event.

Have you paid the City fees in the past? Yes, we paid every invoice ever submitted by the City every year without question.

Who makes money from Roar? No one, Roar is a 501c3 charitable organization. It is a nonprofit charity event. No person or persons benefit from the income. The money raised goes to a specific charity. In this case, veterans.

What did you do? We had no choice we could not afford to pay the invoice, so we moved the event to Lake Erie Speedway

Why did you move the event? The cost of City fees made it impossible to continue in downtown Erie. We would need to increase prices significantly for t-shirts, beer, rides and vendor fees, all of which are the only source of income. Vendor permit fees were already doubled for this year by the City and that already meant higher prices at the vendor booths. The money must come from somewhere and in the end, it will come from you. If an event begins to gouge its attendees, they will cease to attend and cease to buy. We moved it to keep it affordable and free.

Why Lake Erie Speedway? It is the only venue in our area that could possibly hold an event the size of Roar on the Shore. The cost and built-in infrastructure allow us to continue our mission to raise charitable funds and keep the event free and affordable. There is more than enough parking for every bike and we now have restrooms as opposed to “porta johns.” We can keep our vendor prices low and eliminate the City permit fee — which were doubled this year – and that keeps vendor merchandise affordable. We now have stadium seating for concerts and we maintained the Beer Garden concept with premium stage views. In short, it has everything we need to keep our event going for the future.

Will the gate and concerts remain free of charge? Yes, Roar on the Shore is committed to keeping cost as low as possible to ensure everyone can afford to participate if they choose. It is precisely why we are making the move.

Will visitors need to pay for parking? No, there is ample free parking for bikes and cars.

What do you say to those who feel Lake Erie Speedway is too far out? We understand, but you realize for others, it is now closer to them. Any time you physically move something it may disadvantage some but advantage others. We all ride motorcycles and we think it is a great ride out to the speedway. It is why we have motorcycles – to ride!

Are you hearing rumors about Roar leaving? So are we! We are not leaving, we are moving. Roar will continue and we hope you’ll check it out this year.