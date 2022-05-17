A project is still underway in Summit Township that is expected to be completed this fall.

Crews from PennDOT are continuing to work on the five point roundabout that is located on Oliver Road.

The location currently has temporary traffic signals to help drivers continue with the flow of traffic.

The Hamot Road detour is expected to open this Thursday which will allow drivers to use the road again for the next three weeks.

The project manager shared the next steps of construction for the five point roundabout.

“And June 13th we should be shutting down Oliver Road and that will be our next detour. We are currently projected to be completed in October 2022. That is still our anticipated completion date here and we have not had delays so far this season,” said Michelle Fagagli, Project Manager for PennDOT.

For more information on staying up to date with the roundabout project click here.