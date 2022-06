A portion of Oliver Road in Summit Township will be closed for work beginning on June 13.

PennDOT will close the intersection of between Hamot and Flower Roads in preparation for the construction of a roundabout.

A five mile detour is expected and will utilize Peach Street, Hershey Road, and Hamot Road.

The closure will last roughly 11 days weather permitting.

PennDOT is also reminding people to drive with caution through work zones to respect the safety of those working.