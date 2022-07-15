The bridge on Route 18 above Interstate 90 has reopened to travelers.

Construction of the bridge has been underway since 2021 after an overheight vehicle hit the bridge last August. The bridge was demolished in an emergency demolition in September 2021. The project is also part of a project to reconstruct nearly 7-miles of road on and around I-90.

According to PennDOT, drivers should still be prepared to see workers finishing the project and ask that everyone drives with caution.

“Everybody, take your time. We’re going to put some messages on the board that says that it’s a new traffic pattern. Be alert because we still are doing work, so there will be days where construction is going on. I’m not going to say there won’t be any days when we have some flaggers and lanes closed because we still have work to continue on the project,” said John Murcavage, PennDOT Project Manager.

While residents are saying that it’s great that the on-ramps and off-ramps are once again opened, many more people that live locally say they are excited that the north and southbound lanes of the bridge will once again be open.

For the West County Paramedics, who are located on Route 18 no further than half a mile up the road, the road closure has significantly stunted their ability to help the community.

They attempted to work something out with PennDOT for their emergencies, but nothing came from those talks.

“It’s been a very frustrating time to try to get onto (Interstate) 90. If there’s an event in Platea, we either have to go to Fairview, or to 215 to get on 90 depending on which lane the event is in, accident or medical,” said Joe Cree, Operations Manager of West County Paramedics. “We tried to talk to the state trying to give some kind of access to it, but they just haven’t been able to arrange that.”

The westbound ramp to get on Interstate 90 and the exit to get off onto Route 18 going east are the only ramps that are currently open. The exit ramps on the other side are still a work in progress.

The project is on track to be completed in September 2022.