There’s good news tonight if you’ve been waiting for the work on the Interstate 90 Girard exit to finish.

Three of the four on and off ramps are now open to traffic; PennDOT opened the westbound off ramp this week.

That means the only part of the massive project that has not been finished is the eastbound on ramp from Route 18 to I-90.

The new bridge over 90 and two teardrop shaped roundabouts were opened over the summer.