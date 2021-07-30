Route 215 bridge over I-90 in Springfield Twp. reopening Friday

The Route 215 bridge over Interstate 90 is expected to reopen Friday, as the project to reconstruct seven miles of Interstate 90 and the Route 18 interchange in Erie County continues, according to PennDOT.

The Route 215 bridge in Springfield Township will reopen, along with the eastbound and westbound on and off ramps for Route 215 (Exit 6).

The bridge has been closed since January 11, 2021 when it was struck by an overheight vehicle. Because it was slated for replacement as part of the I-90 project, the bridge was removed at that time. Work to construct a new bridge started in March 2021.

With the reopening of the Route 215 bridge, rehabilitation work can now begin on the McKee Road bridge, which crosses over I-90 near mile marker 5. Work is expected to start August 2. A detour will be posted using Stoker Road, Route 215 and Main Street.

The bridge work is part of the $66.1 million project to reconstruction 6.85 miles of I-90 from near mile marker 3.5 and extending east to near mile marker 10.5, located in Springfield Township, Girard Township, and Platea Borough. The project is expected to take three years to complete.

Additional work scheduled for 2021 includes intersection improvements at Underridge Road and Rea Road, preliminary work on the new Route 18 bridge, a highspeed cross over near mile marker 9.5.

In 2022, work will include reconstruction of the eastbound lanes including the replacement of the eastbound bridge over Neiger Road, and construction of the Route 18 bridge and two teardrop roundabouts at the exit.

Westbound traffic will be restricted to one lane and eastbound traffic will be redirected to a westbound lane. The Route 18 bridge and roundabouts will be built beside the current structure, which will be demolished after the new bridge opens. Traffic control and temporary exit closures will be in place for finishing work.

In 2023, the project will include reconstruction of the westbound lanes, including the replacement of the westbound bridge over Neiger Road. Eastbound traffic will be restricted to one lane and eastbound traffic will be redirected to an eastbound lane.

You can view PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list