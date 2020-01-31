Route 24- A look at the Transcontinental Phone Line

It’s a long distance Route 24 as a Girard businessman discovered a phone line when he built his house a few years back. But, this was not your ordinary phone line.

This line ran from the East Coast to the West Coast and through the Borough of Girard. David Belmondo has the story in this edition of Route 24.

Off of Route 20 in Girard is Butternut Lane. A few houses line the unpaved road and one of those belongs to Peter Burton, owner of Burton Funeral Homes. When his house was built a few years back, the contractor hit a line. It turned out to be a phone line…a transcontinental phone line.

“The excavator who dug it knew right away what it was and we didn’t know it was where we were digging,” Burton said.

From under the Atlantic Ocean, this line ran from the East Coast to the West Coast and under the property where Burton built his home.

“We did know it ran through the Girard Borough and Township. It ran from Cleveland to Buffalo through this area.” Burton said.,

Burton saves a piece of this historic line and had a plaque made. He placed it along Butternut Lane right where the line would have run. The contractor who dug up the line says history needs to be preserved.

“They forget where all of this technology began,” said Mick Curran. “This was the state of the art for the day. You could talk to somebody on the other side of the country on the same day.”

And that history runs through West County.

“And our first phone lines, our first conversation ran right through Girard.” Burton said.