Route 24- Lawrence Park Dinor

We’re taking another trip down Route 24 and for this edition, we are stopping at the dinor. This dinor is spelled with an “O” instead of an “E”

No matter how you spell it, it’s something people have been talking about for years and it’s in the heart of Lawrence Park.

The Lawrence Park Dinor has been feeding folks since 1948.

When General Electric was the areas largest manufacturer, the place was booming. Today, the restaurant still sees busy meal times.

“The community has supported us tremendously and we really appreciate it.” Said Becky Standley.

Becky says she loves to see the same faces that have been coming here for years. It’s a very loyal clientele.

When you’ve been here for more than 80 years, you’ve earned the respect of the community and also your place on the National Register of Historic Places.

The railroad car that is the dinor was manufactured by Silk City Diners in Patterson, New Jersey. It was delivered on the back of a semi.

So, how about the question… is dinor spelled with an “E” or an “O”

“We kind of have the theory that you are the diner and you’re coming to the dinor. That’s our explanation and we’re sticking to it.” Standley said.

Becky says the Lawrence Park Dinor is for sale. She says it’s time to step back and spend more time with family.