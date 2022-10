One major stretch of road in Erie will be closed Saturday for an upcoming demolition project.

Route 505 will be closed while Haysite Reinforced Plastics demolishes its elevator tower.

Company officials told us the tower was built by the property’s previous owners and hasn’t been used for years.

The road is being closed as a safety precaution because the tower sits near the road.

Route 505 is expected to be back open by the end of Saturday.