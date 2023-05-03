(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Additional work to a roadway in Warren County is set to continue next week.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced work on a $1.2 million roadway safety improvement project will resume along Route 6 in Mead Township.

The project began in August 2022 with the milling and paving of 0.6 miles of roadway on Route 6 from the Gabion Retaining Wall to Warren/Kinzua Road (Route 59). Additional work included installing ADA ramps and updated guide rail, drainage and pavement markings.

Beginning May 8, work will continue with new traffic signals and lighting being installed, followed by minor roadway work like shoulder backup and base repairs.

Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

To see a full listing of all the anticipated work, check out the 2023 Construction Book.