(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Work will begin soon to replace a 71-year-old bridge that carries Route 699 (Route 99/Edinboro Road) over Walnut Creek Branch in Summit Township, Erie County.

Work on the bridge, which is located between Old Zuck Road and Golf Club Road, is expected to start Monday, June 19. The project will include removing the existing 15-foot structure and replacing it with a box culvert. Work will also include guide rail improvements.

The project will require a detour, which will be posted using Hershey Road (Route 4010), Route 19 (Peach Street), and Route 99 (Interchange Road). It is expected to be in place for approximately three weeks.

The new bridge is expected to be opened in July 2023.

PennDOT

The existing bridge was built in 1952 and is classified as in poor condition. Approximately 8,500 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

This year PennDOT’s Northwest Region excepts to do work on more than 100 projects. To see a full listing of all the anticipated work, visit PennDOT’s website.