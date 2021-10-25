Route 8 reopened in Venango County; reconstruction project in final phase

The final detour for the Route 8 project was lifted on Friday. Motorists can now drive through.

The two-year, $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road (Route 3004) in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road (Route 3024) in Sandycreek Township in Venango County is nearly complete.

The project is expected to be completed in early November.

In the meantime, temporary lane restrictions and other traffic control have been put in place to finish the remainder of the project, which includes road and driveway tie-ins on the northern part of the site, rumble strips and raised pavement markers at certain off- and on-ramps.

“Throughout the Route 8 design and construction process, we heard from hundreds of residents about the significance of this roadway to the economy and quality of life in Venango County,” said PennDOT District 1 Executive Brian McNulty, P.E. “With this investment into the pavement and bridges, we have ensured the continuation of that important link to Interstate 80 for years to come. We appreciate the community’s patience during the construction. As the project winds down, we hope everyone is as pleased as we are with the results.”

The construction work was completed on Oct. 22, and the roadway was fully reopened to all traffic.

The contract cost is $32,645,000, which will be paid for with 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent state funds.

Additional information on the Route 8 Reconstruction Project is available HERE.

