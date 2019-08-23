Route 98 detour lifted on Big I roundabout

PennDOT has announced the detour for Route 98 at the Big I intersection where Route 322, Route 19, Route 6, and Route 98 come together, has been lifted.

The roundabout is currently to be used as a single lane roundabout as construction continues.

PennDOT reminds motorists that all traffic must yield before entering the roundabout. Traffic currently in the roundabout has the right of way and drivers should use a turn signal before exiting the roundabout.

The roundabout is expected to be fully open by late October. You can find more information on PennDOT’s website.