Route 98 in Vernon Township to close next week

Route 98 in Vernon Township, Crawford is expected to be closed at the intersection with Route 6/322 and Route 19 starting next week.

The closure is expected to be in place from June 25, 2019, weather permitting, to August 9, 2019.

A detour will be posted using Route 6, Route 102 (Mercer Pike/Pennsylvania Avenue Cussewago Road), and Harmonsburg Road (Route 3016).

Traffic will be able to access all businesses along Route 98 (Perry Highway) but will not be able to travel onto Route 322/6 (Conneaut Lake Road) or Route 19.

The closure is necessary due to the construction of a multi-lane roundabout at the intersection commonly referred to as the Big I.

Through traffic will be maintained on Route 6/322 and Route 19, though motorists may encounter lane restrictions and traffic pattern shifts.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

