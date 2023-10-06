As of Friday morning, the Route 99 (Route 699) new bridge that runs over Interstate 90 is now open to traffic.

Better known as Edinboro Road, the bridge has been completely replaced after six months of construction. The contract cost was about $4.8 million and was paid for by state funds.

PennDOT’s safety officer said that the agency added more clearance for the I-90 traffic that passes underneath and there were no issues during construction.

“Now we have a nice new bridge. It’s a long-term solution that the traveling public can enjoy for a very long time. We understand that it is inconvenient at times during construction season but we hope that the product that is now ready for you is worth it here in the end,” said Saxon Daugherty, safety press officer for PennDOT District 1.

Daugherty added PennDOT aims for a 100-year lifespan of their bridges.