Royal Christmas display at Erie High School

A royal Christmas display lights up Erie High School tonight.

The high school flipping the switch on their second annual Royal Christmas show. Each year, the students design and build the fixtures displaying thousands of lights.

The show is synchronized to music which can be heard by turning your radio to a certain FM radio station. One student we spoke with says he’s happy to see the effort.

I just hope people like it and appreciate the amount of effort we put in into it. With the amount of effort we put in, I just hope people enjoy it.” said Nathan Burge, the lights programmer.

The light show runs from 6:00pm to 10:00pm through January 1st