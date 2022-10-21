As hospitals across the nation continue to treat patients with cases of RSV and the flu, local medical professionals are weighing in on what they are seeing in the Erie community.

UPMC Hamot and the LECOM Center for Health and Aging are giving tips on how to remain healthy this winter as they say cases of RSV and the flu are spiking in Erie.

Medical professionals in Erie say cases of RSV and the flu have been seen throughout the summer months.

One local hospital said they are continuing to see cases today. “RSV for sure. We’ve actually seen RSV even throughout the summer with some sporadic cases, I would say they’re just starting to pick up a little more. We have seen very, very sporadic influenza, but we have had a couple,” said Chris Cammarata, medical director, emergency department, UPMC Hamot.

A vaccine coordinator of the LECOM Center for Health and Aging said that despite the cases through May, June, and July, they have not treated any recent cases.

The coordinator said changes in daily activity can lead to the uptick in RSV and flu cases.

“There’s been a number of changes, because we’ve gone from working at home and school at home, and then back and masking on, masking off. So it’s kind of really done a mix of everything,” said Jim Caputo, vaccine coordinator, LECOM Center for Health and Aging.

As we enter the winter months, both the director and coordinator say they have noticed an uptick in flu vaccinations.

“I would say that I’ve noticed more vaccination against the flu post-COVID than pre-COVID,” said Cammarata.

“We have definitely seen an uptick from last year, I think we were probably about from where we were last year around maybe 15 or so percent, perhaps over 20 percent over where we were,” said Caputo.

Although there is no specific treatment for RSV, the medical director said parents should keep sick children home from daycare to prevent the transmission of the virus.

The medical experts have health advice for all residents to remain healthy.

“Vaccination for sure against the flu, that is the number one thing you can do. Stay home if you’re sick, don’t go to school, don’t go to work. Hand hygiene is huge, we’ve pushed it in the hospitals for years. It does make a huge difference,” said Cammarata.

“It might be some times when we have crowds of people indoors and we may elect to mask and it could be a good thing to do. If we can watch the community transmission rates, that’s a very good indicator,” said Caputo.

Caputo said people should also be mindful to take extra precautions in protecting people with special care needs as the flu and RSV are on the rise.