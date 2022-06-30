A portion of Route 20 in Girard was closed to traffic after a downed tree knocked out power lines.

That incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday near the Martin’s Landing Apartments.

Sunset Street from Church Street on Route 20 were closed for over two hours as street crews worked to clear the road.

Girard Borough Police believe it was old age that caused the tree to fall.