Ruling on the fatal State Game Land 109 Shooting Range to come by the end of the week

The Erie County district attorney said a ruling on a fatal shooting could come by the end of the week.

That shooting took place at the State Game Land 109 Shooting Range off of Sampson Station Road in Greene Township. This shooting also left one man dead.

26-year-old Robert Eppley was fatally shot by a 67-year-old man after Eppley allegedly shot a 28-year-old man described as Eppley’s friend multiple tomes while the two men were target practice.

The man who fatally shot Eppley was questioned by State Police before being released.

District Attorney Jack Daneri said that investigators are through most reports and video interviews and could have a decision soon.