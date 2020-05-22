Rum Runners opens for take-out

Erie’s Rum Runners will open today for the first time this season. The bar and grill was shutdown during the pandemic, until now.

With Governor Tom Wolf’s “Cocktails-to-Go” bill, bars like Rum Runners are now able to serve alcoholic beverages to-go.

There will be a limited menu for both food and drinks. Owner Tim Sedney says they are eager to open.

“Everything is to-go and is sealed in plastic cups, that is the way we’re going to do it. Nobody is allowed to drink on the property. Nobody is allowed to eat on the property,” said Tim Sedney, owner, Rum Runners.

Rum Runners will be open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday’s through Thursday’s.