One local business couldn’t have had a better day to open for the season.

Rum Runners by the Bayfront had a lot of folks stopping by for their opening day. Workers told us it was packed when the doors first opened this morning.

Many people were buying drinks and food. They are usually pretty busy for opening day, but the weather is always a good sign for business.

“It’s usually not this nice when it opens but we are usually pretty packed,” said Amanda Leberman, Rum Runners server.

“With how busy the parking lot looks and not being able to find a spot I’m guessing that’s really good,” said Frankie Giardina, a fellow Rum Runners server.

Rum Runners is open, every day except Monday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.