Running From Parkinson’s holds corn hole tournament fundraiser

One local organization that helps people with Parkinson’s Disease did not let the pandemic stop them from raising money.

On Saturday August 29th, Running For Parkinson’s held a corn hole tournament over in Waterford.

To enter the tournament it was $50 a team. Food and drinks were also sold at the event.

The event also included a 50/50 raffle as well as a Chinese auction.

Parkinson’s Disease is a disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement and often includes tremors.

“So any money being raised we donate to them for their health and wellness program to help Parkinson’s patients with their exercise and healthy lifestyle,” said Angela Badaraccl, Founder of Running for Parkinson’s.

The tournament was hosted by Legacy Hydroponics LLC.