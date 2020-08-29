Running From Parkinson’s holds corn hole tournament in Waterford to raise money for organization

One local organization that helps people with Parkinson’s Disease, did not let the pandemic stop them from raising money.

On Saturday August 29th, Running From Parkinson’s held a corn hole tournament over in Waterford.

It was $50 a team and the event also sold food and drinks. There was also a 50-50 raffle as well as a Chinese auction.

Parkinson’s Disease is a disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement and often includes tremors.

“So any money being raised, we donate to them for their health and wellness program to help Parkinson’s patients with their exercise and healthy lifestyle,” said Angela Badaraccl, Founder of Running for Parkinson’s.

The tournament was hosted by Legacy Hydroponics LLC.

Running for Parkinson’s holds a run every year, but they held this years tournament because of the pandemic.