We’re just a few days away from Christmas, and local bakeries are busy dealing with the holiday rush, but they’re not complaining.

We stopped by the Ye Ole Sweet Shoppe located at 402 State St. in downtown Erie.

Kelli Graham, the owner, said they are very busy preparing orders of Christmas cookies. They actually had to shut down their website because they were so busy.

Graham added they probably made about a third of their sales just in December. During the pandemic, many businesses were calling in major orders.

“That is all back into effect — the home parties, doing the parties in the business again, the Christmas parties plus the businesses are sending out their gifts, so it’s just full-blown this year,” said Graham.

We reached out to several other local bakeries, but they said they were just too busy dealing with the holiday rush to even speak with us.