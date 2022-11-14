After the first snow cover for many in the region, there’s a rush for drivers to get snow tires on their cars.

Local tire shops are now seeing the annual demand for snow tires. Dozens of customers have been coming in each day to have their tires changed.

The president of Tires for Less said it’s important for drivers to make this change before heavy snowfall. He added that the warmer weather may have stalled the rush earlier this month.

“It gets pretty intense. I mean right now we’ve got about a three to four-hour wait from the time you walk through the door to get in and get your tires taken care of, so it’s a last-minute thing. It’s human nature,” said Norm Loesch, president, Tires for Less.

Representatives encouraged drivers to change their tires before the snow starts to accumulate this winter.