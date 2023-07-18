The war between Russia and Ukraine has added an agricultural aspect as Russia decided to terminate an exporting agreement.

According to a political professor at Penn State Behrend, Russia has decided to suspend a deal that allows Ukraine to export grain by sea.

Lena Surzhkoharned said this agreement was established last year after the invasion of Ukraine started.

The invasion caused a spike in food prices due to shipments stopping across the Black Sea.

She added since the deal was implemented and brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, food prices went down by 35%.

“The fear of that deal that has already been extended a couple of times and the fear of that deal collapsing altogether is definitely there because we’re thinking that the prices are probably going to go up. Of course, they’re going to impact the global south disproportionally,” said Lena Surzhkoharned, associate teaching professor of political science at Penn State Behrend.

Black Sea shipments are pivotal and necessary as Surzhkoharned explained that not having access to the sea means grain would have to be shipped through land, which would be expensive.

“Russia and Ukraine together are what counts over 30% of world supply in grain — especially in wheat, sunflower seeds and other seeds. It’s absolutely important that those shipments continue,” Surzhkoharned continued.

A political professor at Behrend said while this may have an immediate effect on places near the war zone, it could take weeks or months to affect prices globally.

“One of the reasons why Vladimir Putin is claiming that the deal needs to be suspended or renegotiated or whatever his hopes are is that he’s hoping for lessening on sanctions,” Surzhkoharned added.

She went on to say it’s important to note that agricultural products are not under sanctions.

“There’s been special provisions already made. That’s absolute nonsense, frankly. It’s blackmail what he’s doing to the rest of the world,” said Surzhkoharned

She also said that she does not believe that the recent bridge attack had any connection to Russia suspending this deal.