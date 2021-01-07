Russian Orthodox Church of the Nativity celebrates Orthodox Christmas

Millions of Orthodox Christians around the world are celebrating Christmas today.

The Russian Orthodox Church of the Nativity Community Center in Erie held a service Thursday afternoon to mark the occasion. This is in accordance with the Gregorian calendar, which marks January 7th as Christmas Day.

Father Pimen Simon says their traditions are very similar to Western Christianity.

The main difference is a 40-day fasting period before the Nativity. He says many people don’t understand Orthodox Christianity because there are so few of them in America.

“Most orthodox just didn’t come to America because the culture was primarily Western European and Western Christendom and so there was never a tremendous amount of orthodox people that came to America, so there was never a tremendous amount of Orthodox people that came to America, so there is kind of a perception that Orthodox is some small, little group or a cult or a sect or whatever.” Father Simon said.

Father Simon says there are about 300 million Orthodox Christians in the world, mostly in Eastern Europe and in the Middle East.