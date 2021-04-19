Ruth Humes of Waterford celebrates 100th birthday

A prominent Waterford car dealership family is celebrating a big achievement today.

Humes family matriarch Ruth Humes is celebrating a 100th birthday today.

Family and friends gathered at Parkside at Westminister to share some memories and a few cupcakes as well.

Ruth said that the recent pandemic reminds her of another world wide event that happened when she was growing up.

“I went through the Depression. You people are going to remember this. We remember my generation and there aren’t many of us. Remember the Depression years,” said Ruth Humes, 100 Years Young.

Asbury United Methodist Church also held a birthday card signing event so churchgoers can help Ruth celebrate her big day.