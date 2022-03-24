(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local RV owner recently realized his vehicle had been ransacked.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police news release, the RV, a 2013 Rockford, was broken into sometime between the dates of Nov. 17, 2021, and March 7.

An RV television was stolen, valued at about $200. The radio head unit also was stolen and also is valued at about $200. The thief also stole the RV’s internal light fixture, a $60-value.

In the process of breaking into the RV, the thief damaged the RV cover (valued at $400), and the RV door, which is valued at $600.

All values were included in the news release.

The vehicle was parked on Sunback Road in Sparta Township in Crawford County.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

PSP is asking anyone with information about the theft and damage to call the Corry Barracks at (814) 663-2043.