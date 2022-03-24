(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local RV owner recently realized his vehicle had been ransacked.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police news release, the RV, a 2013 Rockford, was broken into sometime between the dates of Nov. 17, 2021, and March 7.

An RV television was stolen, valued at about $200. The radio head unit also was stolen and also is valued at about $200. The thief also stole the RV’s internal light fixture, a $60-value.

In the process of breaking into the RV, the thief damaged the RV cover (valued at $400), and the RV door, which is valued at $600.

All values were included in the news release.

The vehicle was parked on Sunback Road in Sparta Township in Crawford County.

PSP is asking anyone with information about the theft and damage to call the Corry Barracks at (814) 663-2043.