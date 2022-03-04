Day one of the RV and Travel Expo kicked off at the Bayfront Convention Center for travel enthusiasts to purchase a new RV or for anyone looking to begin their outdoor adventures.

For the event, RVs will fill the Bayfront Convention Center for dealers to showcase their selections of RVs to first time buyers or anyone looking to upgrade their vacation needs.

“We really look forward to this event because it’s cabin fever at it’s best. It gives people the opportunity that have been stuck in their home all winterlong and looking at the white stuff. They get to come out and go through campers that they can use in their campgrounds or vacations,” said Mark Concilla, Show Promoter.

“People come down here with the intent of purchasing, so it makes it somewhere they can come and check out a wide variety of units and find the one that best suits their needs and being able to purchase it here is just the icing on the cake for them,” said Bonnie Bell, General Manager of Ray Wakley’s Car Care and RV Center.

Visitors can make their way to the room next door to shop for their hunting and camping season.

“They can talk to outfitters to plan a hunt for the fall. They can purchase their fishing tackle, hunting gear, anything for this season,” Concilla said.

Staff of dealers share the most popular RVs that appeal to campers.

“Little campers are really popular this year and last year and our class B vans that we have. We just can’t seem to keep those,” Bell said.

For anyone interested in purchasing one of the RVs, staff is on site to help accommodate your financial needs.

“We have you fill out a credit app. Approvals are not instant over the weekend because it’s an RV but we’d be able to get a hold of you on Monday and tell you that you’re in a new RV and congratulations,” Bell said.

Admission for the expo is $7 but free for children age 10 and under.