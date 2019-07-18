S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie announced they are donating just over five thousand dollars to the Erie Fire Department

The Erie Fire Department’s Dive Team received special recognition today.

S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie announced they are donating a little over five thousand dollars to the department. This donation will assist in getting additional firefighters diving trained, as well as three ice rescue suits.

Team leaders said that with all the water we have in Erie, this training is essential when it comes to helping the community.

“The S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie have done a great job of promoting safe use of our waterways, and helping the Erie firefighters train some extra divers is just one more way they can help us out with that,” said Trevor Doust, firefighter, City of Erie.

In total, five extra firefighters will train in basic scuba diving, and eight divers will be trained in an advanced dive class.