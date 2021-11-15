S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie Fishing Club receives shipment of trout from the Pennsylvania Fish Commission

Preparations are underway for the next years trout season at the Sons of Lake Erie Fish Hatchery.

Each fall the S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie Fishing Club receives a shipment of trout from the Pennsylvania Fish Commission.

One member said that they keep trout in the hatchery until the spring.

The manager of the hatchery said that they feed the trout and help them grow to be larger fish and then they stock them in the bay.

He said that it is great to have more volunteers back at the hatchery.

“Five of us unloaded the whole shipment of fish last year because of COVID. Being able to call for volunteers and everyone is properly vaccinated, but it’s a matter of a winter activity getting ready for next spring,” said Jack Bock, S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie.

Bock said that in the spring, the S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie also raise walleye and sometimes perch as well.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists