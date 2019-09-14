S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie hosting annual fish fry for Emmaus Soup Kitchen

The S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie holding their annual fish fry for the Emmaus Soup Kitchen.

More than 100 pounds of fresh walleye was donated for a dinner for the homeless and needy. Other food included salad, peach cobbler, fresh vegetables and cole slaw all for free. The fish fry gives those in need an extra helping hand while enjoying a meal.

“Our guests never get this kind of food,” said Sister Mary Miller, director of Emmaus Ministries. “This lovingly prepared as well as deliciously tasting so it’s a blessing to us.”

Over 30 members of the S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie put tonight’s event together.