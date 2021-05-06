S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie unveil new pavilion at Harborcreek Community Park

As the weather warms up, fisherman have a new place to keep cool and cast their reel.

This morning was the grand opening of the S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie pavilion at the Harborcreek Community Park.

The pavilion sits on the edge of the Community Park pond.

S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie paid for the pavilion and it was built by township employees.

Harborcreek Township Supervisor Tim May says the pavilion is a great addition to the park.

“It certainly is not only for fisherman, but for others users of the park and not just our residents of Erie County are welcome to enjoy what is just a tremendous asset to Harborcreek,” said Tim May, Harborcreek Township Supervisor.

S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie hopes the new pavilion will encourage younger people to take up fishing.