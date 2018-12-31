Safe New Year's Eve solution: Party and stay at the Avalon this evening Video

Experts say another great way to stay safe during New Year's Eve is booking a hotel. Look no further, because you can ring in the new year with the Avalon Hotel.

Packages include overnight accommodations in the heart of downtown Erie, adjacent to many popular local bars like the Plymouth Tavern and VooDoo Brewery.

The Avalon has been getting a lot of last-minute bookers for New Year's Eve.

Front Office Manager Marion Doehrel says, "...you can go to the party in the hotel or wherever you'd like to go, downtown, you can enjoy yourself and not worry about clean up".

The Avalon will be having a New Year's Eve party with a champagne toast in their own Lola Lounge.

