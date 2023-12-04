Many people are taking to the internet this time of year to search for the perfect gifts this holiday season.

A local cyber security expert gave advice on how to avoid scams and remain safe while browsing.

The holiday season is here which means people are looking high and low for the perfect Christmas gift, including on the internet.

It is recommended that shoppers type websites carefully in the search bar and avoid social media advertisements with shortened URLs.

“That could potentially take you to a website that looks similar to the one that you are visiting, and technically speaking, it could download malicious software behind the scenes,” said Christopher Mansour, assistant professor of cyber security at Mercyhurst University.

But Mansour said there are easy ways to protect yourself this holiday season.

“We always encourage you to use devices that are up to date when it comes to their latest security patches and updates — keep them always updated. And if you are shopping on your mobile device, make sure to use the application for those main vendors,” Mansour added.

He went on to say that shoppers should not only be careful while surfing the internet but also pay attention to details when opening emails.

“Nobody should ask you for any financial information. There shouldn’t be any form of urgency and there shouldn’t be any form of grammar mistakes, so grammar is always the first victim of any phishing,” he continued.

And when the perfect gift is found – using a credit card to make a purchase is your best option.

“There are a lot of security protection when it comes to credit card transactions compared to debit card transactions. When it comes to debit cards, usually the card is linked to your main checking account where your money is, so if that information got stolen, then all of your money could be in jeopardy of being stolen,” Mansour continued.

He also said an uptick in phishing scams takes place during the holiday season. If it is too good to be true, do not believe it.