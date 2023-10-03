SafeNet hosted its annual medical conference to raise awareness about signs of domestic violence.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness, and dozens of people gathered at the Ambassador Conference Center on upper Peach Street to learn more about how they can help.

SafeNet is an organization that helps victims of domestic violence and provides them with services and resources.

Robyn Young, the executive director of SafeNet, said the organization is able to spread awareness about domestic violence thanks to support from the community.

“It’s great to see all of our community partners here. That’s so important because domestic violence victims need advocates all throughout the community, and we’re so excited to see them here because they can be educated further just like all of our staff, and we have a lot of staff here as well,” said Young.

SafeNet is also hosting a number of activities during the month of October to raise awareness.