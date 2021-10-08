SafeNet holds Paint for Purpose event for victims and survivors of domestic violence

Victims and survivors of domestic violence are sharing their stories through art.

SafeNet held their first Paint for Purpose event Friday night.

It’s one of many events taking place during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Those in attendance painting flowers, which will be hung in a gallery at PACA.

“Art is a great way for people to express themselves, relieve stress and be able to get some of the feelings out. The main purpose is to have people here tonight that have either been a victim or have been affected by someone else being a victim. It’s a great way to get some of those feelings out,” said Robyn Young, Director of Domestic Violence Services at SafeNet.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the SafeNet hotline at 814-451-8161.

