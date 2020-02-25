SafeNet holds sixth annual Scrabble tournament

Scrabble players unite to help a good cause.

SafeNet is holding their sixth annual Scrabble tournament tonight.

Teams of ten are putting together to come up with the best words possible and score the most points.

All of the proceeds from tonight’s event benefit children’s programs at SafeNet.

“Through all of it’s history, SafeNet has never received grant funding for children programs. Through Scrabble and through our Garden Party, it’s the only way we raise funds for these children programs and it’s through the generosity of Erie and Erie businesses that we’re able to do that,” said Brandon Hall, Coordinator of Marketing for SafeNet.

This is SafeNet’s biggest fundraiser of the year.