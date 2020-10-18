SafeNet launches new app to help anyone involved in an abusive relationship

One local non-profit organization is using technology to ensure the safety of Erie residents.

SafeNet is launching a new app called “R U Safe” which is available for free in the app store.

The app offers support for anyone who may be in an abusive relationship or for those concerned about someone in one.

The new app also helps people find services and gives victims the opportunity to journal their feelings.

“What we’re suggesting, what we’re asking is everyone to download this app, share it with a friend sometime. It’s very helpful and a great bystander tool,” said Robyn Young, Director of Domestic Violence for SafeNet.

If you are in need of assistance, call the SafeNet hotline at 454-8161.