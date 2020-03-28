SafeNet sees increase in domestic violence cases

There has been an increase of domestic violence calls within the last 24 hours according to the Erie Police.

With individuals spending more time in their homes, there is potential for more domestic violence cases.

According to Erie Police, there have been 13 domestic violence calls in the last 24 hours.

SafeNet Center Director of Domestic Violence Services Robyn Young said there has been about a 25% increase in phone calls to the center.

“We really believe this is the calm before the storm as this goes on longer and so much more tensions build around finances and being stuck in the house together. We expect that it’s going to be much worse,” said Robyn Young, SafeNet Center Director of Domestic Violence Services.

Young added that there are a few ways to seek help at this time.

“You can contact us through our hotline. We are still accepting walk ins at this building during the 8:30 a.m. -5:00 p.m. hours. You can also access us through the hospital,” said Young.

Despite the current stay at home order, if you are experiencing domestic violence the SafeNet Center is still a safe place to get out of an abusive situation.

“My greatest fear at this time is that people will think you know the law says we need to stay home. While we fully support that, if you are being abused and you are afraid, leave, get out, do whatever you have to do to get out,” said Young.

Young further explained that the court house still does see emergencies providing temporary protection from abuse order.

“Erie County has seen too many people die because of domestic violence. We don’t want to see one more, not one more. During normal times we see people die and stressors like this they don’t cause domestic violence, but they have the potential to make it so much more lethal,” said Young.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence don’t hesitate to call the SafeNet center hotline at 814-454-8161.