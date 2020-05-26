Safety advisers explain how to stay safe while boating this summer

Many people are continuing to take advantage of the warm weather by boating.

Safety advisers explained that boaters must look out for the wirings that your hoses are attached properly and tightly on, as well as gas fitting and that life jackets and safety equipment is okay.

A waterways conservation officer explained that you should take extra precautions when heading out due to more people enjoying the water, especially if the weather sticks.

“Use common sense. We always preach boat sober. If you know you are going out to have a drink have a designated driver. Have your hand on a swivel for people because you may be aware of the rules, but others may not,” said Matt Visosky, Waterways Conservation Officer for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

For those looking to take any sort of boating class, you can only do so online right now.