Safety Day held at expERIEnce Children’s Museum

The expERIEnce Children’s Museum in Erie hosted a Safety Day for youth groups.

The expERIEnce Children’s Museum held the event fort kids in youth programs to gain more understanding of topics throughout different exercises.

The event centers around the activities that children can do to be better prepared in emergency situations. The event also includes education on medicine and safety.

According to Davina Knight, the Director of Prevention Outreach, this is a great way for kids to learn in a fun environment.

“We have puppeteering upstairs where kids are talking about medicine and safety through their puppet shows. We just hope that everybody that comes out gets a little bit of something through the education the kids provide,” said Davina Knight, Director of Prevention Outreach at Coalition Pathways Inc.

There will be another event on January 17th at the expERIEnce Children’s Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.