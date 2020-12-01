Safety driving practices and tips during the winter season

The first snow of the year means that people are getting back into the grove of driving in these wintry conditions.

The roads were extremely slippery today.

We went out to Peach Street after speaking with staff from a local driving school about safe driving practices.

These driving experts said that the most important thing to remember is to take your time and slow down. This means give yourself more time to get where you need to be.

The president of a local driving school known as Transportation Solutions said that when preparing to drive in wintry conditions, it is important to clean off your entire car.

Once you get on the road and have good visibility, it is important to also drive slow.

“Just because you see the speed limit says 40, throw it away. It doesn’t mean you go 40 if you can only go 25, if you can only go 15 depending on the road, depending on the forecast, depending on what’s happening with the weather coming down. A lot of people don’t understand that,” said Brenda Bennett, President of Transportation Solutions.

Bennett added that in addition to driving slow, it is important to leave lots of room between yourself and the car in front of you.

“You need that time to react. You don’t know if you’re going to hit a patch of black ice. You can’t see black ice. That’s why it’s called black ice right. So you hit your breaks and you start to slide. If you don’t have any falling distance, you don’t have anywhere to go, you’re gonna take off into the side of the road,” said Bennett.

We thought it would be best to get a first hand lesson on how to drive in these conditions.

“It’s one thing when people talk about stuff. I like to show students, our school likes to show you because you don’t get it until you do it and with driving it’s all about having the experience,” said Bennett.

Bennett explained how to downshift. It slows the car down without the breaks.

According to Bennett, she said that people underestimate how valuable this technique can be when roads are particularly slippery.

“Take your hand over here and just pull it down one, you’re good, pull it down, right,” said Bennett.

Bennett said that its also important to practice turning. She recommends not stepping on the gas while turning.

“Coast around your corners. If you’re holding on the break or giving gas as you turn that wheel anytime you turn that wheel it’s a pure coast which means your over the break never on it because that breaking in the curb is gonna send your back end wild,” said Bennett.

That tip on downshifting will come in handy for you this winter. Don’t forget to leave early, take your time and stay safe.