With frozen ponds and lakes everywhere, the ice is a popular attraction. The ice however can be dangerous.

We went along the frozen Presque Isle Bay with some ice safety measures and rescue tips for those venturing out onto the ice.

After today’s tragic incident involving a 70-year-old man falling into a pond, officials said that you need to keep in mind that no ice is safe ice.

Fairview First Responders arrived to the scene of Avonia Road where they found a man in a pond.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said that 70-year-old David Chivers was found in the pond with his two dogs.

“He had a raft, an inflatable raft he tried to push out,” said Lyell Cook, Erie County Coroner.

No ice is safe ice, but there are precautions you need to keep in mind.

“When you get into that water, we have a one ten one rule. In one minute you have to control your breathing and have ten minutes of meaningful movement,” said Joshua Gonzalez, Coast Guard.

Gonzalez said that if you’re in a situation where you’d need to act quickly before jumping into the water, let someone know before taking that risk.

Gonzalez said that you should wear sufficient clothing to prevent hypothermia, choose bright colors and reflective clothing so searchers can find you.

“Make sure that you go where other people are going. Make sure you can stay in site within each other,” said Gonzalez.

Ice picks are what fishermen recommend to use if going out to ice fish.

“When you have time to secure yourself and get out of it. That’s why we don’t go nowhere where anybody else is at,” said Michael Wolf, Erie Resident.

Now there’s still an ongoing investigation into this accidental death.

Again as officials say you’d need to be very careful before jumping into frozen water.