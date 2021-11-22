Safety officers speak out on hunter safety tips after accidental weekend shooting

Safety officers are reminding hunters that the accidental shooting death of a bear hunter over the weekend should remind everyone to be extra cautious when walking in the woods with a loaded weapon.

Retired Corry Police Officer Gary Hunt was walking behind another hunter when the first hunter slipped which caused the weapon to discharge.

A Game Commission spokesperson said that a preliminary report said that the death appears to be a tragic accident, but there are things hunters can do to improve their odds.

“If you don’t walk single file, you walk side by side and keep your muzzle in the opposite direction of the person that you are hunting with. That’s another way. It can’t always protect you, but in a lot of ways it will,” said Jason Amory, Information/Education Supervisor for NWPA Game Commission.

All hunters in Pennsylvania have to pass a hunter-trapped education course before heading out into the woods.

